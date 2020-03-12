MET Museum, Carnegie Hall to Close Over Coronavirus
The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Thursday that it will close its three museum locations starting on Friday in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in New York City. “The Met’s priority is to protect and support our staff, volunteers, and visitors,” said Daniel Weiss, the museum’s president and chief executive. “While we don’t have any confirmed cases connected to the museum, we believe that we must do all that we can to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our community, which at this time calls for us to minimize gatherings while maintaining the cleanest environment possible.” The Met is “implementing rigorous cleaning routines, and staying in close communication with New York City health officials and the Centers for Disease Control,” according to the statement. Two museum employees have reportedly experienced symptoms of the virus, one of whom has been tested and is awaiting results. Carnegie Hall concert venue in Manhattan also announced on Thursday that it will cancel all events from March 13 to March 31 “in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.”