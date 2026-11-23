Jaw-Dropping MLB Deal Shatters Previous Records
The two-time Cy Young winner just signed the biggest-ever contract for a pitcher.
Tarik Skubal, 30, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, has agreed to a record-breaking $450 million deal with the New York Mets, the AP reports. The nine-year contract would be the largest ever for a pitcher, exceeding the 12-year, $325 million contract Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. It would also be the fourth-largest contract in baseball history. The blockbuster agreement marks a major investment in the Mets’ pitching rotation as the team looks to rebound from a disappointing season. The deal includes a full no-trade clause and a $45 million signing bonus for Skubal, which would be protected in the event of an owners’ lockout threatening the upcoming 2027 season. The Mets finished last in the NL East with a 74-88 record, disappointing owner Steve Cohen, who paid baseball’s highest opening-day payroll of roughly $352 million. The deal remains contingent on Skubal passing a physical.
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