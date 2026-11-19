MANY TALENTS Mets Pitcher Turned Hollywood Star Found Dead at 43 He was found dead inside an apartment stairwell in Dallas. Barry King/Barry King, FilmMagic

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MLB pitcher Lance Broadway, who went on to act in Olympus Has Fallen, has died at 43. Broadway was found dead inside an apartment stairwell in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, and his cause of death is being investigated. The Dallas police department told TMZ they responded to a call from someone who discovered his body around 6:40 p.m. Broadway joined the Chicago White Sox in 2005, playing parts of three seasons with the team before joining the Mets in 2009. After finishing his MLB career with a 2-2 record and 39 strikeouts, he played with the Toronto Blue Jays’ minor league system before retiring. He acted in the 2016 movie Beyond the Trek and the TV series Lucifer, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Colony. The Texas native took an acting class in November 2010 and “fell in love with it over the next few months and decided I was done with baseball,” he said in a 2013 interview. More recently, he coached with Canes Baseball, a program that prepares high school players to compete at the collegiate level.

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