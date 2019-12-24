CHEAT SHEET
Mets Reach 1-Year Deal With Dellin Betances: Report
The New York Mets have reached a one-year deal with right-handed reliever Dellin Betances worth $10.5 million with a player option for 2021 and a vesting player option for 2022, according to ESPN. Betances, 31, was diagnosed with an impingement in his pitching shoulder after his fourth spring training appearance in March of this year. He also tore an Achilles tendon in his first appearance back after straining his right latissimus dorsi muscle, and was subsequently out for almost all of last season. The six-foot-eight reliever’s fastball can go close to 100 mph, which made him one of the American League’s most reliable startup men during his eight-season run with the Yankees.