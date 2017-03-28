Miami Cops Hurt in ‘Ambush-Style’ Attack

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
Two officers were injured Monday night in “an ambush-style” shooting in Miami, law-enforcement authorities said. The Miami-Dade County police officers, who are part of the Homicide Task Force-Gang Unit and were in plainclothes at the time, were wounded while investigating a case at apartments in the city, said Police Director Juan Perez. He said the wounded cops were taken to the hospital in a pickup truck by fellow officers. Both are expected to survive and are in stable condition. Further information about the officers’ injuries was not available. No suspects have been arrested in the case.