Read it at ESPN
Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill is being investigated over allegations of assault/battery, the Miami-Dade Police Department said Tuesday. According to WPLG-TV, the wide receiver allegedly hit a worker at a Miami Beach marina Sunday after the pair got into “some kind of disagreement.” “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “We will reserve further comment at this time.” It’s not clear if the employee allegedly hit by Hill was injured in the incident.