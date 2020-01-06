Michael Bloomberg Hires 500 Staffers in Over 30 States as He Targets Super Tuesday
Michael Bloomberg has brought in 500 organizers and staff in more than 30 states, including all 14 of the delegate-rich Super Tuesday states, NBC News reports. The billionaire former mayor of New York only announced his candidacy six weeks ago, but now has more than 800 staffers on his payroll and has spent over $100 million on advertising. Around 300 of those staffers will soon set up the campaign’s headquarters in a new building in Times Square, NBC reports. Bloomberg’s lack of financial constraints means he can focus on the Super Tuesday states while other Democratic candidates are forced to focus their resources in states like Iowa and New Hampshire. “By putting people in the states so early, Bloomberg will be able to quietly build an infrastructure and relationships while no one else is paying attention,” said Democratic strategist Emily Tisch Sussman. The Super Tuesday states—which include California, Texas, and North Carolina—will vote on March 3.