    Michael Bloomberg Says Joe Biden Doesn’t Have ‘Experience’ to Be President

    THAT’S A NEW ONE

    Matt Wilstein

    Senior Writer

    MSNBC

    In his first cable news interview since joining the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg told MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle that he doesn’t believe any of his rivals have what it takes to be president of the United States. Asked specifically about former Vice President Joe Biden, Bloomberg said, “He’s never been a manager of an organization. He’s never run a school system. His wife actually is an educator and has good experience there. But no, I don’t think any of them—you know, the presidency shouldn’t be a training job. You get in there, you’ve got to hit the ground running.”

    Bloomberg also revealed that given the choice between Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and President Donald Trump, “I would vote for Elizabeth Warren, even though I don’t agree with her on a lot of things.  She is honest and smart and hardworking.”

