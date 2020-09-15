Trump Health Aide Apologizes to Staff for Spreading Conspiracy Theories on Facebook Live: Report
WELLNESS CHECK
In an emergency meeting, Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo apologized to staff Tuesday for the false accusations he leveled over the weekend via Facebook Live, Politico reports. Caputo reportedly told staffers his claims–including accusing career government scientists at the CDC of sedition and implying armed left-wing groups would rise up in domestic insurrections–were a poor reflection of the HHS communications office. Caputo chalked up his behavior to both physical health issues and the toll of death threats against him and loved ones. Per people with knowledge of the meeting, Caputo will meet with HHS Secretary Alex Azar later today. Another former HHS official told Politico Caputo was considering taking medical leave. Some staffers were left with the impression Caputo would step aside, but that is still unconfirmed.