ROMANCING ON THE SLY Michael Douglas Reveals Secret Romance With Co-Star After 40 Years The Oscar winner was married at the time. Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner were secret lovers. The Romancing the Stone co-stars hooked up while filming the 1984 blockbuster romance, Douglas has revealed in his new book.

The 82-year-old Oscar winner’s new memoir, One Helluva Ride, unveiled that he and Turner, 72, kept the affair a secret for more than four decades. He said he was separated from his wife, Diandra Douglas, when it happened on set in Mexico.

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Michael Douglas in Wall Street (1987) 20th Century Fox

“The chemistry I had with Kathleen Turner was so strong, audiences have been certain for years that we were in a relationship together while making the film,” he wrote. “The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, ‘terrible flirts,’ and yes, we were both tempted, but nothing ever happened between us. That was a lie. It was a lie meant to protect my wife and son, a lie we told the world for 40 years.”

Kathleen Turner attends Netflix's "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" New York Premiere at DGA Theater on March 10, 2026 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“The truth is that during the production of Romancing the Stone, Kathleen and I fell hard for each other and began a relationship,” he added. “Like every other guy in the world at the time, I was knocked sideways by Kathleen…”

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The actor said the relationship continued until he brought their son to Mexico, saying Turner didn’t want to interfere and didn’t want to hurt his son, Cameron.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their daughter Cary pose at the Cannes Film Festival. SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Douglas and his first wife eventually split in 1995. He went on to marry actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000 and has two children with her: Dylan, 26, and daughter Carys, 23.

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