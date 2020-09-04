Witness to Fatal Shooting of Portland Suspect: It Was Like Something Out of a Video Game
‘THEY LET LOOSE’
Police officers shot and killed Michael Forest Reinoehl, the suspect in last weekend’s fatal shooting at a demonstration in Portland, on Thursday night—and witnesses have described to a local newspaper what they saw. The Olympian spoke to Chad Smith and Chase Cutler, who were nearby the shooting Thursday in Lacey, Washington. They said they saw two unmarked SUVs converging on a man in a vehicle, then they moved to nearby grassy area to watch what was happening. They said the man got out of his vehicle and began to fire what they believed to be an assault rifle at the SUVs. The pair said they heard around 40 or 50 shots, then officers returned fire, hitting the man. “It reminded me of a video game,” Cutler said. An unnamed man who told The Olympian he was walking his dog near the scene estimated between 30 and 40 shots. Jashon Spencer, who posted a Facebook video from the scene shortly after the shots were fired, said: “I come outside and there’s a million sheriffs out here, and there’s a dude laying out here by the mailbox and he’s bleeding... They let loose on him.”