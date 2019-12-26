Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of San Francisco 49ers QB’s Brother
A suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection in the fatal stabbings of two college students outside a Tennessee bar over the weekend, one of whom was the brother of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, authorities said. Michael D. Mosley, 23, is facing two counts of criminal homicide and a count of attempted criminal homicide for allegedly killing Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, 21, on Saturday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.
On Wednesday authorities said Mosley “surrendered from a vacant home on Petway Rd in Cheatham County after it was surrounded by law enforcement.” Authorities said they had been searching for the 23-year-old for over a day. Mosley’s name was put at the top of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list on Tuesday, with a $2,500 reward offered for information leading to his arrest.