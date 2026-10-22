Michelle Obama Brings Back a Controversial ’80s Accessory
The fashion-forward first lady’s ensemble made a bold statement.
Michelle Obama is bringing back one of the most divisive styles of the 1980s.
Michelle, wife of President Barack Obama, dressed chic and sharp in a shoulder-padded blazer during the Oct. 21 episode of the IMO podcast.
In the Wednesday episode, Michelle and her older brother Craig Robinson, 64, interviewed Oscar-winning Green Book actor Mahershala Ali.
The 62-year-old former first lady wore a gray top, blue jeans, and brown leather open-toe heels for the studio.
The outfit’s main attraction was her gray oversized blazer with strong padded shoulders that took the look back to the ‘80s.
Michelle wore her long microbraids in a low ponytail, with two pieces framing her face. She accessorized with thick silver rings, and silver hoops adorned her ears, surrounded by matching studs.
In February, Michelle revealed on her podcast that she got 10 ear piercings “in one sitting.”
“The young people in my life are doing more piercings,” Michelle said, citing them as her inspiration.
Michelle and Barack, who married in 1992, have two daughters: Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25.
Michelle is considered a trendsetter who lamented her status as a style icon while in the White House.
In June, the Obama Presidential Center Museum in Chicago opened an exhibition that displayed some of her most memorable outfits.
The selection mostly features dresses, including the Barack-favored Tracy Reese dress Michelle wore to the 2012 Democratic National Convention.
But Michelle has incorporated blazers into many of her public-event outfits.
At the new museum’s opening ceremony, she wore a striped blazer with a matching pencil skirt from Thom Browne.
During the opening celebrations, Michelle wore another memorable outfit.
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At a stakeholder’s dinner, Barack grew teary-eyed after seeing his wife’s outfit.
Michelle paired a brown shirt with a custom-made Acne pencil skirt featuring a print of her late mother, Marian Robinson.
Robinson died in May 2024 at 86 of an undisclosed cause. During the Obama presidency, she lived in the White House with the family and helped raise her granddaughters.
“He’s really messed up. I’m giving him some time because this beautiful skirt that my stylist, Meredith Koop, picked out—that is my favorite portrait of my mom,” Michelle said on stage. “He didn’t know it existed until a few minutes ago.”
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