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TURN BACK TIME

Michelle Obama Brings Back a Controversial ’80s Accessory

The fashion-forward first lady’s ensemble made a bold statement.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1835 -- Pictured: Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama poses backstage on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Michelle Obama is bringing back one of the most divisive styles of the 1980s.

Michelle, wife of President Barack Obama, dressed chic and sharp in a shoulder-padded blazer during the Oct. 21 episode of the IMO podcast.

In the Wednesday episode, Michelle and her older brother Craig Robinson, 64, interviewed Oscar-winning Green Book actor Mahershala Ali.

The 62-year-old former first lady wore a gray top, blue jeans, and brown leather open-toe heels for the studio.

Michelle Obama paired her gray blazer with relaxed jeans and opted for brown open-toe heels. Here with Craig Robinson and Mahershala Ali.

Michelle Obama styled her gray blazer with relaxed jeans and brown open-toe heels. Pictured here in the studio with Craig Robinson and "True Detective" star Mahershala Ali.

YouTube/IMO podcast

The outfit’s main attraction was her gray oversized blazer with strong padded shoulders that took the look back to the ‘80s.

Michelle Obama wore a gray blazer with padded shoulders to her podcast studio.

Michelle Obama wore a gray blazer with padded shoulders to her podcast studio.

YouTube/IMO podcast

Michelle wore her long microbraids in a low ponytail, with two pieces framing her face. She accessorized with thick silver rings, and silver hoops adorned her ears, surrounded by matching studs.

Former US President Barack Obama arrives onstage after his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama introduced him on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago.
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In February, Michelle revealed on her podcast that she got 10 ear piercings “in one sitting.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Michelle Obama speaks at 2023 WSJ's Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Michelle Obama often opts for stylish blazers for her public speaking events. Pictured here at the 2023 WSJ Future of Everything Festival in New York City.

Joy Malone/Getty Images

“The young people in my life are doing more piercings,” Michelle said, citing them as her inspiration.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, attend the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in 2026.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, attend the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in 2026.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Michelle and Barack, who married in 1992, have two daughters: Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25.

First lady Michelle Obama takes the stage during day one of the Democratic National Convention at Time Warner Cable Arena, wearing one of her husband's favorite dresses in 2012.

Former President Barack Obama said Michelle Obama’s dress at the 2012 Democratic National Convention was one of his personal favorites.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Michelle is considered a trendsetter who lamented her status as a style icon while in the White House.

galleries/2016/03/11/sxsw-2016-s-hottest-events-the-obamas-keanu-future-and-more/160310-sxsw-obamas_i44bsx
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In June, the Obama Presidential Center Museum in Chicago opened an exhibition that displayed some of her most memorable outfits.

The selection mostly features dresses, including the Barack-favored Tracy Reese dress Michelle wore to the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

TOPSHOT - Fomer US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama arrive at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Michelle Obama wore a pinstripe suit to the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois. She is pictured here with her husband, former President Barack Obama, on June 18, 2026.

Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

But Michelle has incorporated blazers into many of her public-event outfits.

At the new museum’s opening ceremony, she wore a striped blazer with a matching pencil skirt from Thom Browne.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama holds the hand of former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, who is wearing a skirt featuring a vintage photograph of her mother, Marian Robinson, as they deliver remarks at a stakeholders’ event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, in 2026.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama at a stakeholders’ event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, in 2026.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/via REUTERS

During the opening celebrations, Michelle wore another memorable outfit.

At a stakeholder’s dinner, Barack grew teary-eyed after seeing his wife’s outfit.

Michelle paired a brown shirt with a custom-made Acne pencil skirt featuring a print of her late mother, Marian Robinson.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama kisses former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama as they deliver remarks at a stakeholders’ event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, in 2026.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama kisses former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama as they deliver remarks at a stakeholders’ event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, in 2026.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/via REUTERS

Robinson died in May 2024 at 86 of an undisclosed cause. During the Obama presidency, she lived in the White House with the family and helped raise her granddaughters.

“He’s really messed up. I’m giving him some time because this beautiful skirt that my stylist, Meredith Koop, picked out—that is my favorite portrait of my mom,” Michelle said on stage. “He didn’t know it existed until a few minutes ago.”

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo as they arrive for a state dinner at the Palacio de la Revolucion in Havana in 2016.
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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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