Michigan Boy Thwarts Sister’s Kidnapping With Slingshot
BULLSEYE
A 13-year-old boy came to his sister’s rescue when a 17-year-old tried to abduct her while she was hunting for mushrooms in her backyard in Michigan, state police said. The older teenager allegedly leapt out from nearby woods, put his grips on the girl, and held her mouth shut as her brother watched the struggle ensue. He then whipped out his slingshot to shoot the attempted kidnapper in the head and chest, police say, and the 17-year-old fled before authorities found him at a local gas station. Cops confirmed the alleged attacker suffered “obvious signs of injury” from the slingshot strikes. The teen, who authorities say confessed he planned on “severely beating the victim,” has been charged as an adult with enticement of a child and attempted kidnapping, attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault and battery. He is being held on a $150,000 bond with a next court appearance scheduled for May 17.