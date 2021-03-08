Michigan Burglar Nabbed After Leaving Behind His Debit Card: Authorities
MASTER THIEF
A Michigan man allegedly used his debit card to break into an Alpena Township home, but was arrested after leaving it behind and making himself instantly identifiable as a suspect, according to ClickOnDetroit.com. James John Tanner, 30, allegedly forced his way into the unnamed victim’s house with the card last Halloween, but was interrupted when the homeowner unexpectedly got back from trick-or-treating with her kids. The report says the woman recognized Tanner and yelled his name as he fled the scene. That, combined with the damaged card Tanner left behind with his full name embossed across the front, was enough for responding state troopers to easily piece together an “investigation.” An arrest warrant was issued a few weeks later, and on March 4, Tanner—who was being held in Kent County Jail at the time for something else—was charged with second-degree home invasion. He is due back in court Mar. 23.