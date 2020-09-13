Michigan Lt. Gov. Calls Trump A ‘Liar Who Has Killed People’ Over COVID-19 Response
NEEDLESS DEATH
Michigan Lieutnant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II outright condemned President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 193,000 Americans and counting, in a Democratic Party-allied virtual event named “Fighting for Justice in Michigan.” Gilchrist said he had personally lost 23 people to the virus, condemning the president’s handling of the crisis. “Donald Trump is a liar who has killed people, straight up,” he said. Gilchrist, along with other speakers like former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (MI-13) urged people to vote by mail. “We cannot afford another four years of this man at the helm,” Gilchrist added during his portion of remarks. “There are literally millions of lives at stake.”