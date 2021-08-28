Michigan Couple Must Pay $30K for Destroying Adult Son’s Porn Stash
DIRTY LAUNDRY
A Michigan couple has to pay their son more than $30,000 for destroying his mountainous porn and sex toy collection, a judge ruled this week. David Werking had moved in with his parents, Beth and Paul Werking, in late 2016 after getting divorced. When he eventually moved out, his parents sent him his belongings—except for his hidden adult treasure. Werking took his parents to court, claiming the collection was worth more than $25,000. He hired an expert in porn valuation, Dr. Victoria Hartmann, who valued it even higher at $30,441.54, the amount Werking was awarded. He had asked a judge to award him three times that amount for “wanton” destruction of property, but the judge denied the request.
The elder Werkings must also pay $14,519.82 to their son’s attorney. Paul Werking had previously said the two destroyed the material to help their son. “Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff,” he wrote in an email.