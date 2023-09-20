Woman Rescued From Outhouse Toilet After Climbing in to Retrieve Apple Watch
OH CRAPPY DAY
A woman in Michigan was rescued Tuesday after getting stuck in an outhouse toilet while trying to retrieve her Apple Watch, authorities said. After dropping her watch, the unfortunate and unidentified woman climbed into the toilet near a boat launch at Dixon Lake, state police said in a press release. First responders—including conservation officers, troopers, and Otsego County Emergency Medical Services—were summoned to the scene when the woman was heard yelling for help. The toilet was removed, and a strap used to hoist the woman out, according to the release. It was not immediately clear if the woman was hurt in the incident, nor whether the watch was successfully recovered. But police took the opportunity to helpfully remind the public that it is generally not a good idea to climb into toilets. “If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area,” the Michigan State Police said. “Serious injury may occur.”