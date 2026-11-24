Microsoft Declares ‘Code Red’ After Massive Outage
Millions of users were affected by service disruptions earlier this month.
Microsoft has declared an internal “Code Red” after a historic 24-hour outage knocked out email, messaging, and AI services earlier this month. In internal memos obtained by Reuters, Microsoft executives said the company needed to overhaul its response to service disruptions and resolve future issues in under an hour. “Never before had so many customers been without email for so long,” Microsoft 365 Core President Jason Henderson wrote in a Friday memo. “Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team.” The tech giant first detected the problem on November 12. Disruptions continued into the next day, impacting millions of users. Microsoft blamed the digital blackout on a software bug from a July update that triggered cascading server failures. Company CEO Satya Nadella later apologized for the error at The New York Times’ Dealbook Summit, saying he was “extremely sorry for those impacted.
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