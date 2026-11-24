SYSTEM OVERLOAD Microsoft Declares ‘Code Red’ After Massive Outage Millions of users were affected by service disruptions earlier this month. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images # 1

Microsoft has declared an internal “Code Red” after a historic 24-hour outage knocked out email, messaging, and AI services earlier this month. In internal memos obtained by Reuters, Microsoft executives said the company needed to overhaul its response to service disruptions and resolve future issues in under an hour. “Never before had so many customers been without email for so long,” Microsoft 365 Core President Jason Henderson wrote in a Friday memo. “Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team.” The tech giant first detected the problem on November 12. Disruptions continued into the next day, impacting millions of users. Microsoft blamed the digital blackout on a software bug from a July update that triggered cascading server failures. Company CEO Satya Nadella later apologized for the error at The New York Times’ Dealbook Summit, saying he was “extremely sorry for those impacted.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options