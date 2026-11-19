FUMBLE Undefeated Football Team’s Coach Quits After 53-Second Error It took less than a minute to undo all the hard work from the season. Tim Strenfel, Facebook # 2

A New York head football coach has quit after his undefeated team was booted from the playoffs for briefly playing an ineligible player. Tim Strenfel resigned as varsity coach of the Middletown High School football team in New York’s Hudson Valley less than a week after the 53-second error. Strenfel, who was coach for 10 seasons, ended his tenure after he put in a kicker who was not cleared to play in the playoff games. The player joined the team mid-season, after finishing the season with the Middletown Boys Soccer team. He was eligible to play in regular-season games but was ruled ineligible for the postseason because he did not appear on a roster for the minimum three regular-season contests, as required by New York State Public High School Athletic Association rules. “While we are deeply, deeply disappointed that we are unable to find a remedy for our young people, our hearts are with our football team and cheerleading scholars who have given so much to this remarkable football season and cheerleading season,” Middletown’s superintendent Amy Creeden said.

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