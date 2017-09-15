Mike Pompeo Cancels Harvard Speech Over Chelsea Manning Appointment

Read it at The Washington Post
CIA Director Mike Pompeo has pulled out of an appearance at Harvard University in protest of the school naming Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow, Pompeo announced Thursday night. In a letter, Pompeo accused Manning, who sent classified documents to WikiLeaks, of being an “American traitor.” Pompeo’s withdrawal follows that of former CIA deputy director Mike Morell, who also resigned on Thursday in response to Manning’s appointment. Manning issued her own statement on Morell on Twitter after his Thursday announcement, criticizing “torture, murder, genocide & the military/intel/police state [he] built.”