FEATHERWEIGHT Mike Tyson Sued After Refusing to Teach Giant Talking Pigeon to Box The heavyweight champion’s wife said he didn’t want to be “the butt of the joke.” Stringer/Stringer/Getty Images # 2

Mike Tyson is embroiled in a $1.5 million court battle after he allegedly refused to teach a giant talking pigeon to box. Promoters for the online gambling brand Rabona are suing the heavyweight champion, claiming Tyson breached a 2024 sponsorship contract by pulling out of an advertising campaign. The canceled video would have shown Tyson, who raised pet pigeons as a child in New York, speaking with a presenter in a bird costume, teaching them some moves, and then playing casino games on Rabona’s website. But, according to the 60-year-old fighter’s wife, Lakiha Tyson, he pulled out because the “ridiculous” pigeon video would have made him “the butt of the joke.” Meanwhile, lawyers for Rabona’s promoter say the real dispute has nothing to do with pigeons; instead, they claim Tyson “simply lost interest” in the deal after a more lucrative exhibition match with YouTuber Jake Paul came along.

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