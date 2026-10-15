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FEATHERWEIGHT

Mike Tyson Sued After Refusing to Teach Giant Talking Pigeon to Box

The heavyweight champion’s wife said he didn’t want to be “the butt of the joke.”

WALSALL, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 18: Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson meets up with a pigeon fancier Horace Potts (L), of Bloxwich, Walsall, West Midlands on November 18, 2005 in Walsall, England. Tyson who is well known for his love of pigeons dropped in to the home of pigeon fancier Horace Watts whilst on route to Birmingham, England, for a hotel dinner boxing event. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

Stringer/Stringer/Getty Images

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Mike Tyson is embroiled in a $1.5 million court battle after he allegedly refused to teach a giant talking pigeon to box. Promoters for the online gambling brand Rabona are suing the heavyweight champion, claiming Tyson breached a 2024 sponsorship contract by pulling out of an advertising campaign. The canceled video would have shown Tyson, who raised pet pigeons as a child in New York, speaking with a presenter in a bird costume, teaching them some moves, and then playing casino games on Rabona’s website. But, according to the 60-year-old fighter’s wife, Lakiha Tyson, he pulled out because the “ridiculous” pigeon video would have made him “the butt of the joke.” Meanwhile, lawyers for Rabona’s promoter say the real dispute has nothing to do with pigeons; instead, they claim Tyson “simply lost interest” in the deal after a more lucrative exhibition match with YouTuber Jake Paul came along.

Read it at The Independent

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