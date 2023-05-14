Military-Aligned Parties Lose Significant Ground in Thailand Elections
BRAVE NEW WORLD
Military-aligned parties in Thailand suffered a severe trouncing in Sunday’s national elections, leaving the country in limbo as the remaining factions seek deals to form a government. Reuters reports that with nearly all votes counted, the liberal Move Forward party and populist Pheu Thai Party were sitting in first and second place with 113 and 112 seats won in the House of Representatives, respectively—though it remains unclear whether either will be able to cobble together enough support to form a government and pick a prime minister. They will also have to face off against current members of Thailand’s Senate, which is ruled by military-aligned leaders and also gets to vote on administration members and the future prime minister.