CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Military-Aligned Parties Lose Significant Ground in Thailand Elections

    BRAVE NEW WORLD

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Workers count votes as the polling stations close on the day of the general elections in Bangkok, Thailand.

    Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

    Military-aligned parties in Thailand suffered a severe trouncing in Sunday’s national elections, leaving the country in limbo as the remaining factions seek deals to form a government. Reuters reports that with nearly all votes counted, the liberal Move Forward party and populist Pheu Thai Party were sitting in first and second place with 113 and 112 seats won in the House of Representatives, respectively—though it remains unclear whether either will be able to cobble together enough support to form a government and pick a prime minister. They will also have to face off against current members of Thailand’s Senate, which is ruled by military-aligned leaders and also gets to vote on administration members and the future prime minister.

    Read it at Reuters