REVOLTING Military Chiefs Revolt Over Pentagon Pete’s ‘Barbaric’ Execution Plan Dozens of retired top brass have issued a grave warning about broadcasting a firing squad execution.

Dozens of retired American military leaders have demanded Pete Hegseth scrap his “barbaric” plan to livestream the execution of a convicted mass murderer.

The extraordinary intervention by 72 former senior officers—including generals, admirals and military lawyers—comes as outrage grows over the defense secretary’s decision to broadcast the killing of former Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan, 56, by firing squad on December 3.

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Hasan was convicted in 2013 of shooting dead 13 people and attempting to murder 32 more during his November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas. He was left partially paralyzed after being shot by police during the attack.

The plan to execute Hasan on a livestream has caused widespread revulsion. Handout ./Bell County Sheriff's Office, Reuters

In an open letter dated Wednesday, the veterans warn that using Hasan’s execution as a ghoulish public spectacle would violate fundamental principles of human dignity, disgrace the military—and potentially put the lives of U.S. service personnel in jeopardy.

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The officers point out that Army regulations strictly limit who can witness executions, ban children from attending and prohibit journalists from conducting interviews at the execution site. They argue that opening the killing to a global audience would undermine the dignity and solemnity those rules are designed to preserve.

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It would also, they argue, hand extremists a powerful propaganda weapon that would turn the convicted killer into a martyr and potentially lead to further attacks on American citizens.

“It turns what should be the solemn and grave punishment of a member of our society for committing the most serious crimes into a carnival for the enjoyment of voyeurs and spectators,” the letter reads.

“This type of exploitative broadcasting—that debases human dignity—will taint the honor of the military that employs it, and a nation that allows it. It will be used by our nation’s enemies to stoke hatred, harm American soldiers and citizens in the future, and will ensure that Hasan becomes a martyr for attacking and killing his fellow soldiers.”

Signatories include retired four-star Army Gen. Johnnie Wilson, retired three-star Army Gen. Claudia Kennedy, the first woman to attain that rank in the Army, and retired two-star Marine Maj. Gen. Charles Bolden, a former NASA administrator.

Lt. Gen. Claudia J. Kennedy is among the dozens of former military chiefs to have spoken out agaisnt Hegseth's ghoulish plan. -/US ARMY/FILES/AFP via Getty Images

They have now called on President Donald Trump, 80, and Congress—as well as everyday Americans—to speak up and stop what they see as an abuse of government authority.

“As retired General and Flag Officers, Judge Advocate officers, and others with decades of military justice experience, we ask the President, our Congressional representatives, and our fellow citizens to act to prevent this barbaric abuse of authority: Livestreaming an execution debases the values, principles, and commitment to basic human dignity of our military and our nation. The public need not witness Hasan’s execution to understand the consequences of his serious crime,” they wrote.

It is another blow to Hegseth, 46, who is already under fire over the administration’s Iran incursion and the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Hegseth announced his livestream plot last Thursday, arguing that it would highlight the consequences of terrorism.

But having provoked widespread bipartisan condemnation, the backlash has reached into the military itself, with at least 60 service members seeking exemptions from participating in the execution.

Trump had initially endorsed the spectacle but has since expressed doubts about broadcasting it, following objections from GOP lawmakers and military veterans.

Trump (L) appears to have cooled on Hegseth's (R) plan, and reports suggest Hegseth could even be fired after next month's midterms. Carlos Barria/Reuters

The officers’ letter does not challenge Hasan’s conviction or death sentence. Instead, it argues that even the most serious criminals are entitled to constitutional protections.

Hasan’s execution would be the first carried out by the U.S. military since 1961.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Pentagon and White House for comment.

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