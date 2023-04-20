MillerKnoll Denies It’s Threatening to Fire Leakers After CEO Goes Viral
ONE HAPPY FAMILY
Following a week of abysmal public relations, furniture giant MillerKnoll is now denying a claim that it has threatened to fire workers who talk to the press. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one employee told The Holland Sentinel that some workers were told Tuesday night that “if anybody spoke out it wouldn’t be good for them and they could be terminated.” CEO Andi Owen has faced relentless criticism after going viral for telling staffers unhappy about lost bonuses to “leave pity city.” (She apologized on Tuesday.) A company spokesman strongly denied the claims about firing leakers. “The first thing I would say is nobody has been directed to do that,” she said. “It’s not a company policy, it’s not something that we’re doing. So, that’s wrong and false.”