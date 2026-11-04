‘A TRUE ICON’ Millionaire Hairstylist to the Stars Dies at 75 John Frieda worked with big names, including Jackie Onassis, Princess Diana, Twiggy, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Tom Wargacki/WireImage # 2

John Frieda, celebrity hairstylist and beauty entrepreneur, died Tuesday at 75. Frieda’s death was announced on his salon’s official Instagram page.

“John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry,” the statement read. “His talent and passion touched so many, and his legacy will live on in every single one of us.”

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Frieda was born in the London suburbs to hairdresser Isidore Frieda and Hannah Mary Docherty. He began working shifts at his father’s shop before joining the House of Leonard, a high-fashion salon in London.

According to People, Frieda quickly became salon owner Lewis Leonard’s assistant and started working with publications like British Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

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In 1976, a 25-year-old Frieda opened his own salon. About a decade later, he launched the iconic beauty brand, Frizz-Ease. Frieda also worked for numerous celebrities over his career, including Princess Diana, Twiggy, Jackie Onassis, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Kidman. He amassed a net worth of more than $200 million.

John Frieda worked with Diana, Princess of Wales, in Canada on June 27, 1983. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

He married Scottish pop singer Lulu in 1977; they had a son together. After their divorce, he married Frances Avery Agnelli, widow of Fiat heir Giovanni Alberto Agnelli, and had two more children and a stepdaughter.

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