Millions Stranded With No Drinking Water After Bangladesh Flooding

Millions of people are stranded without drinking water in low-lying areas of Bangladesh that were swamped by floods that left at least 32 people dead. The military is trying to bring dry food, water purification tablets, and other necessities to those who did not make it to shelters on higher ground and were marooned on the upper floods of homes, according to Reuters. “The situation is still alarming,” said Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, the chief administrator of the Sylhet district.