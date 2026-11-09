‘Office’ Star’s Photos Go Viral Over Concerns for Her Health
Fans called the actress “unrecognizable” after her latest post.
Photos of The Office actress Mindy Kaling have gone viral after fans called her appearance “unrecognizable.”
On Sunday, the 47-year-old mother of three celebrated Diwali with an Instagram post. In the photos and videos, she posed in multiple outfits from Indian designers and celebrated their artistry in the caption.
But commenters turned their attention to her figure, especially in two-piece outfits that put Kaling’s toned abs on display, with many declaring the star “too skinny” and labeling her photos “troubling.”
“Almost didn’t recognize her…” one fan wrote. Another said, “I miss when celebs looked normal.”
One fan claimed that Kaling is “disappearing before our eyes.”
“Forever stunning! But I miss the Mindy with a little meat on her bones, she gave me & many girls like me the confidence to rock our curves,” one person wrote.
Many of her fans argued back, defending Kaling on social media.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“Crazy how losing or gaining weight makes the entire world feel comfortable commenting on your body size!” one person wrote on the post, wishing the actress a happy Diwali.
Another fan said, “If you had always been this skinny, no one would have batted an eye.”
A third person wrote that Kaling looked toned and healthier: “You’re not seeing visible bones. They’re MUSCLES! Probably from months or years of hard work at the gym and better nutrition. YOU GO GIRL! Result is showing!”
Kaling has dealt with criticism for her weight loss since 2022.
“It’s sometimes no fun when one of your favorite actors loses weight,” she said in a May interview with Bustle. “Of course, it’s never a joy to be scrutinized, but also I truly understand it, as someone who consumes pop culture.”
Kaling said she was inspired to lose weight because she wanted to stay healthy for her three young children: Katherine, 8; Spencer, 6; and Anne, 2. She has never publicly disclosed the children’s father’s identity.
“I want to lose weight or have lost weight because I want to stave off things like diabetes,” she said. “I had it on both sides of my family, and trying to avoid those kinds of things will, I think, help longevity for me, and that’s my goal.”
She continued, “Do I wake up every day being like, ‘I look amazing, and I’m so gorgeous’? No, unsurprisingly, but I truly feel so healthy.”
In 2022, Kaling told People about the lifestyle changes she made to lead a “healthier” life.
“For me, healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don’t do this, then I won’t be something else,” she said.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…