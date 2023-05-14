Minneapolis Democratic Candidate Event Devolves Into Melee

Read it at Star-Tribune
A City Council candidate event hosted by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in Minneapolis devolved into chaos this weekend, with supporters rushing the stage, cops getting called, and the organizer shutting it down without any endorsements. “This is embarrassing!” convention chair Sam Doten shouted. “This is no longer safe!” Video posted by a local blogger shows the incident began with rowdy jeering but quickly escalated with pushing and shoving. Police say there were no arrests but one person was taken to the hospital.