WATCH: Minnesota Republican Appears Shirtless During Virtual Legislative Meeting
BARING IT ALL
A Minnesota state Senator committed a major faux pas Monday when he appeared briefly on a virtual meeting while shirtless and lounging on his side, video of the incident showed. As the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor gathered on Monday, holding a Zoom meeting that was streamed over YouTube, Sen. Calvin Bahr (R) briefly popped up on screen—lying on his side and partially draped in a blanket—as he tried to cast a vote. Bahr looked surprised to see himself, backed by what appeared to be a still from a Schoolhouse Rock! music video for the song “I’m Just a Bill.” His image was swiftly replaced with that of a black screen and his screen name as his colleagues stifled their laughter. Bahr’s office had not publicly commented on the matter as of Monday afternoon.