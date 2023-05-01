CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    WATCH: Minnesota Republican Appears Shirtless During Virtual Legislative Meeting

    BARING IT ALL

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Twitter

    A Minnesota state Senator committed a major faux pas Monday when he appeared briefly on a virtual meeting while shirtless and lounging on his side, video of the incident showed. As the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor gathered on Monday, holding a Zoom meeting that was streamed over YouTube, Sen. Calvin Bahr (R) briefly popped up on screen—lying on his side and partially draped in a blanket—as he tried to cast a vote. Bahr looked surprised to see himself, backed by what appeared to be a still from a Schoolhouse Rock! music video for the song “I’m Just a Bill.” His image was swiftly replaced with that of a black screen and his screen name as his colleagues stifled their laughter. Bahr’s office had not publicly commented on the matter as of Monday afternoon.

    Read it at CBS News Minnesota