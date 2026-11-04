MIRACLE RESCUE Miracle as Boy, 6, Found After Three Days Lost in Mountains The boy emerged naked from the bushes saying “E-I-E-I-O horsey.” Kentucky State Police Department

A six-year-old autistic boy who went missing from his Kentucky home was found alive Tuesday after a massive three-day search involving hundreds of rescuers and volunteers. Roman Heilman, who is non-verbal, disappeared near his family’s home in Louisa around 4 p.m. Sunday. An alert was issued as authorities mobilized search teams, drones, helicopters and rescue dogs. He was eventually spotted by a group of horseback volunteers who had spent hours combing 14 miles of difficult woodland terrain. The riders said Roman emerged from the bushes saying “E-I-E-I-O horsey” about a mile and a half from home, accompanied by a small dog. He was found “butt naked” and had scratches believed to have been caused by thorny vegetation. Rescuers gave him water and snacks before wrapping him in a sweatshirt and carrying him down the mountain. Roman was described as being in good spirits but slightly dehydrated when handed over to medical personnel.

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