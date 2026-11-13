MISS-IN IN ACTION Beauty Queens Locked Out of U.S. by Trump’s Travel Ban Several Miss Universe contestants are having trouble obtaining visas for the event. Instagram/the_goldenrose-Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

Multiple Miss Universe contestants fear they will be unable to compete in this year’s event because of Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Roseanna Hall was chosen to represent Zimbabwe in the 75th edition of the beauty pageant in Puerto Rico on Nov. 24, but has struggled to obtain a visa because of the president’s sweeping restrictions on people from certain countries entering the United States.

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“Unfortunately, due to the partial ban on Zimbabwe and other nations by the United States, we have been back and forth trying to get my visa approved,” Hall said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I’m not alone in this predicament. I know some of my African sisters who have been facing the same challenges, and I know exactly what they are going through.”

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Miss South Sudan Amylia Deng is another contestant who could miss out on the competition after being caught up in the president’s hardline immigration policies.

South Sudan said it has made “extensive efforts” for months to try to secure Amylia Deng entry into the U.S. for the competition. Miss Universe South Sudan

Commenting underneath Hall’s video, Deng wrote: “We’re in the same situation. It’s 50/50 whether we’ll make it to Miss Universe. Hopefully (fingers crossed) we both make it.”

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Deng’s desperate post came days after the official Miss Universe X account congratulated her on becoming the pageant’s first-ever representative from South Sudan, adding that she would now “begin her groundbreaking journey carrying South Sudan’s pride, culture and spirit.”

Pamela Mubanga, who was set to represent Zambia in the competition, has already been forced to withdraw because of complications securing entry to Puerto Rico.

In a statement, Miss Universe Zambia said the issues were solely due to Trump’s expanded travel ban.

Pamela Mubanga was crowned Miss Universe Zambia on Oct.8, but may not be allowed to take part in the main event in Puerto Rico. Miss Universe Zambia

“Unlike situations where a contestant’s visa is denied or delayed due to personal circumstances, documentation or organisational challenges, Mubanga’s situation is linked to the United States presidential travel restrictions affecting Zambia and other African nations,” the statement said.

“Mubanga is among contestants from five African countries reportedly affected by these restrictions. This is not a failure on her part, nor a lack of effort or commitment from our organization. It is a situation beyond our authority to resolve.”

Zimbabwe, Sudan, and Zambia were among 19 African and Muslim-majority nations subjected to travel restrictions imposed by Trump that took effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The Daily Beast has contacted the State Department for comment.

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The president had a long history with Miss Universe, having owned the organization, along with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, for 22 years.

Trump was accused of repeatedly walking in on contestants in his beauty pageants while they were naked, as well as assaulting contestants.

Ninni Laaksonen, a former Miss Finland, was among several women who accused Trump of sexual assault ahead of the 2016 election. He has denied all the allegations.

Donald Trump posing with former Miss Universe Beauty Queens for a 2011 photoshoot. Jamie Fine/Reuters

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