Missing Artist Peter Beard’s Family Says Chance of Finding Him Dims
The family of photographer and artist Peter Beard, who wandered away from his beachfront home 10 days ago, said Sunday they are still hoping to find him but “have been advised that each passing day darkens the prospect of his safe return.” Beard, 82, has dementia and has been described by police in Montauk, New York, as a “vulnerable person.” His wife, daughter, and brother said in statement they are “devastated” by his disappearance. “It is most important to the family that at this confusing and uncertain time Peter be thought of as the person he is and the way he has always lived: an extraordinary artist, an insatiable traveler, a hero of the conservation movement, a lover of life, of Africa, of adventure, of his family and friends,” they said.