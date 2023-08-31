Missing Banker’s Dog Turns Up 2 Months After Disappearing With Owner
‘SO CONFUSED’
A dog that disappeared alongside its owner in June has bizarrely reappeared two months later, according to a report. Korhan Berzeg, an 83-year-old retired bank chief, vanished along with his dog Tina as they went out on a regular morning walk near his vacation home in Turkey. Esmerelda, another dog taken on the walk, returned home alone at the time, but Tina didn’t come back to the vacation home in the Marmara region until this week—72 days after originally going missing. Berzeg’s whereabouts are still unknown. “Tina has clearly been kept indoors all this time—her muscles had wasted and her claws were long, suggesting she hadn’t been roaming around,” Berzeg’s daughter, Nisa, told The Sun. “But she had clearly been fed and looked after so someone has been keeping her—but was my dad with her and why is she free now? We’re not sure what to think and are so confused we’re not even sure if this is a hopeful sign or not.”