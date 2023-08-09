Mom Got Texts From Missing Daughter. Cops Say They Weren’t From Her.
ON EDGE
The mother of 15-year-old Gabriella Todman received text messages last week from her daughter, who has been missing for more than two weeks. Now, concerned cops say the texts probably weren’t from Gabriella. “We investigated that thoroughly,” Norfolk, Virginia Police Chief Mark Talbot said of the messages Tuesday. “We do not believe that the messages came from Gabby at this point. We have more work to do related to those messages, much more investigative work. But at this point, we’re asking for the public’s help in finding out where that she might be.” Gabriella disappeared on the afternoon of July 24, and officers say they’ve been working “nonstop” to locate her. Talbot said the messages had him feeling “anxious,” when considering the timeline of Todman’s disappearance. “There’s a sense of urgency that we’re bringing to this investigation, like we bring to all investigations,” he said. Officials are encouraging anyone who may have information on Todman’s whereabouts to call 911, the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the anonymous P3Tips mobile app.