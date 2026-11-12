LUCKY ESCAPE Incredible Moment Boy Is Found After 6 Days Lost in Wild The boy’s only source of food was a family-sized bag of chicken potato chips. Victoria Police/9News # 2

Incredible footage has emerged of a teenager who had been missing for days in Australian bushland being found. The 17-year-old, identified only as William, disappeared on November 6 while going camping with a friend in Walhalla East, Victoria. The teen, who is autistic and had never been camping before, was discovered by a police helicopter crew after a six-day search, curled up on a rock by a riverbed. The footage shows him pumping his fists in jubilation after realizing his ordeal was over. William survived for days by drinking water from a creek, rationing a family-sized bag of chicken potato chips he had with him, and using two towels for cover from the freezing temperatures at night. “He didn’t even think people were searching for him; he had no idea how he was going to get out of there,” Victoria Police Acting Inspector Jason Benbow told 9News. “And honestly, I think he could have survived a couple more days.” The helicopter crew located William after spotting a fishing tackle box in bushland just over a mile from where the teen was last seen. He was taken to hospital for monitoring, but is reported to be in good health.

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