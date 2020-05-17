Missouri Cops Say Woman Gave Birth in Factory Toilet, Let Baby Drown

Read it at KTVO
A Missouri woman is under arrest and facing a murder charge after she allegedly gave birth in a toilet at the meat-packing plant where she worked and allowed the newborn to drown. KTVO reports that Makuya Stephanie Kambamba, 28, of Kirksville, told police she saw the baby moving while face-down in the water but sat back down because of contractions and did not check on him. She is being held without bond on charges that include first-degree and second-degree murder, first-degree and second-degree involuntary manslaughter, and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.