COVID-Positive Poll Worker Who Broke Quarantine to Work Election Day Dies
A Missouri election judge supervisor who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 30 violated quarantine to work on Election Day and then died soon after, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The unnamed supervisor was told by a private lab worker to quarantine for 14 days but the person “nevertheless failed to follow the advice,” and showed up to work on Election Day, health officials said. While the supervisor isn’t believed to have been in close contact with any of the 1,858 voters at the Missouri county precinct on Election Day, anyone who was there on Tuesday has been told to monitor for symptoms. Nine election workers who came in close contact with the person have been advised to get tested.