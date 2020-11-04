McConnell Coasts to Victory Over Amy McGrath in Kentucky
SWING AND A MISS
Sen. Mitch McConnell will be returning to the chamber for another term. But he’s still waiting to see if Republicans can hold on to the majority as Democrats try to take back control for the first time since the 2014 midterms. McConnell has become a central focus of Democratic anger in recent years, and his rapid push to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court just days before the election has only added to those tensions.
Former fighter pilot Amy McGrath was initially expected to give Democrats a chance at defeating McConnell, but as even her fundraising strength benefited from anti-McConnell angst, her campaign was overwhelmingly viewed as a disappointment. Although McGrath came into the race with all the advantages of an anointed Democratic challenger, she still struggled in her own primary as state Rep. Charles Booker fell within just a few points of beating her with far less money and resources.