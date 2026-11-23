McConnell Delivers One Last Humiliation to Trump on Way Out
Mitch McConnell is stalling on giving his blessing to a key Trump nominee.
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Sen. Mitch McConnell is stalling on a key Trump nominee in his final weeks on Capitol Hill.
As Republicans try to jam through conservative nominees before they lose control of both chambers in January, McConnell has been sitting on the nomination of failed Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris as ambassador to Colombia.
He has yet to sign off on adding Morris to a year-end package of nominees awaiting confirmation, with his office saying he has yet to make a final decision, Semafor reported.
“Senator McConnell will evaluate the en bloc package when it is presented to the conference,” McConnell spokesperson David Popp told the outlet.
Morris ran for McConnell’s Senate seat after the 84-year-old senator announced he would retire at the end of his term. He later dropped out of the race and endorsed Andy Barr, who won his election earlier this month. Morris was then given a consolation prize as he was tapped by Trump to be the next ambassador to Colombia.
While the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Morris’ nomination 13-8 last week, a single Republican senator can object to putting a nominee in an en bloc package, which McConnell appears to be doing.
It appears that McConnell’s stalling may stem from a personal issue between him and Morris. Morris had been highly critical of McConnell during his failed Senate campaign, vowing to “trash” McConnell’s legacy if elected.
Still, one source told Semafor that they expect McConnell to eventually fold, saying that it will all “ultimately be worked out and he will be confirmed as part of the bloc” at the end of the year.
Another source told the outlet that Morris “respects Senator McConnell for his longtime service to Kentucky, particularly his work getting judges confirmed.”
As much as McConnell has had success standing in the way of nominations, most infamously snubbing former President Barack Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court, he has broken with Trump many times, notably on tariffs, foreign policy, and Trump’s election denialism.
At the same time, history shows that he eventually does fold, as evidenced by McConnell blaming the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt entirely on Trump, but subsequently voting against impeaching him for the deadly attack.
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