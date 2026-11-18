MITCH GONE MUTE Mitch McConnell Raises New Health Concerns With Baffling Appearance The senator was asked simple questions about a bill he supports—but gave no answer while staring blankly forward. Daniel Heuer/Daniel Heuer/Reuters

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Mitch McConnell remained silent Tuesday as a reporter peppered him with questions about the more than $1 trillion in defense spending he claims to support.

The 84-year-old outgoing Kentucky senator was being wheeled through the Capitol when reporter Desiree Townsend asked about the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee’s bill to fund the military through fiscal year 2027, totaling $1.072 trillion.

11/17/26 | I asked Senator Mitch McConnell about his eight tweets yesterday. The Senator was unusually quiet. Not a word today! pic.twitter.com/iLfvzbaOXn — Desirée Townsend (@DesireeReports) November 17, 2026

In a series of posts on Monday night, his X account explained each provision of the legislation in specific, technical language, such as “drone/counter-drone R&D/procurement” and “multi-year procurement contracts for high-demand systems like PATRIOT, THAAD, and Tomahawk.”

Townsend asked him: “I wanted to see, of those provisions, which one is the most important for national security for the Department of Defense, as far as funding is concerned? Could we get your take on it, sir?”

McConnell with Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) at a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on whether to vote the farm bill out of committee. McConnell had to be coached on how to vote. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

McConnell was silent throughout the exchange as he, his chief of staff, Terry Carmack, and two other aides headed for an elevator. He didn’t even give a “peace” sign, which suddenly became his go-to after his return to the Capitol this summer following his prolonged, mysterious absence over the summer.

Townsend also called out a question to Carmack, who stands to make $226,000 this year, but he also remained silent.

Carmack (second from right) has also declined to answer many of reporters' questions. Evan Vucci/Reuters

“What are your plans for after the senator’s office? Do you think you could start a podcast with Scott Jennings and call it, I don’t know, ‘Twenty Minutes with Scott & Terry?’” she asked, referring to the McConnell confidante’s claim to have had a thorough conversation with the senator for that amount of time in July, while he remained hidden from public view and didn’t do any phone interviews.

Carmack grinned, but, like his boss, did not say anything.

11/17/26 | I asked Terry Carmack, Senator Mitch McConnell’s chief of staff, about his plans after leaving the Senator’s office in January, and whether he’d consider starting a podcast with Scott Jennings: “20 Minutes with Scott & Terry.” pic.twitter.com/IC0ykqKbhV — Desirée Townsend (@DesireeReports) November 17, 2026

Another reporter then asked McConnell about all the outages in the last week, and whether he believed they were a national security threat. He did not answer that reporter either—nor did he even acknowledge that anyone was speaking to him at all.

McConnell’s appearance Tuesday came a few weeks after his similarly silent response when a reporter asked him about the midterms.

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McConnell’s condition was put under further scrutiny in September. During a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting that month, he needed coaching on how to vote on the Farm Bill, which ultimately passed by a single vote.

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

In a statement upon his return to Congress, McConnell said his recovery had been a “long and frustrating process” worsened by “the lingering effects of childhood polio.”

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