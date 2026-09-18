OUT AT THE PARK MLB Star Knocked Out Cold in Horror Collision Teammates were shocked by the hit. John Jones/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Major League Baseball player has been knocked unconscious by his own teammate in the middle of a game. New York Mets first baseman Jared Young had to be taken off the field in a golf buggy and on a stretcher at Citi Field on Thursday. He received a knee to the head from pitcher Nolan McLean as both scrambled to get the ball at first base. Young was left motionless with his face in the infield dirt after the slam as his teammates looked on in horror. MLB said he exhibited signs of concussion in the hospital later that night, although results from a CT scan came back negative. The Mets lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0. “It was scary, man,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said following the defeat. “It was scary to sit there and just know that he wasn’t with us in that moment. He was just somewhere else.” “That was a terrifying moment on a baseball field,” Mets Interim manager Andy Green said. “Thankful he is showing really good signs right now and doing well at the hospital.”

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