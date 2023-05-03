CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mom and 3 Children Found Shot to Death, Injured Suspect on the Run
BRUTAL
Read it at WTSB
A mother and her three children were shot to death in Florida on Tuesday night and police say the suspect is still on the run. Officers discovered the tragic scene after responding to a call for medical help at a property in Lake Wales just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night, police said, adding that their suspect, Al Stenson, was believed to be injured. The 38-year-old is believed to have lived with the family, though his relationship to the victims is unclear. A motive was also unclear at this stage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 or 911.