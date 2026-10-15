JUSTICE PENDING Grieving Mom Has New Evidence After Trumpy Dad Killed Daughter A U.K. coroner ruled the death an unlawful killing. Cheshire Constabulary

The mother of a 23-year-old woman shot by her father after an argument about President Donald Trump says she has new evidence that could warrant reopening the case.

Jane Coates, the mother of Lucy Harrison, believes a yearlong coroner’s inquest in Cheshire, England, where Lucy lived, and allegations of police misconduct could see charges brought against her ex, Kris Harrison, who shot their daughter in his four-bedroom, $900,000 home in a Dallas suburb.

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Lucy and her father, Kris Harrison. Facebook

Kris, a 52-year-old telecommunications executive, avoided charges in the January 10, 2025, killing, after a grand jury ruled the death an accident.

However, a Cheshire coroner’s court in the U.K. ruled in February that Lucy’s death was an unlawful killing on the grounds of gross negligence manslaughter.

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Senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish said Kris “knew full well he had shot his own daughter, pointing a gun at chest height and pulling the trigger”.

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The U.K. ruling has no practical effect since the shooting happened in the U.S.

Lucy Harrison's mother Jane Coates her friend Ella Gowing, and her boyfriend Sam Littler, all photographed above, attended the inquest. Eleanor Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The 23-year-old had traveled from the U.K. with her boyfriend to visit her dad and two younger half-sisters.

Lucy and her dad argued about Trump’s civil case involving E. Jean Carroll, as Trump was about to be inaugurated for the second time.

“How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?” Sam Littler, Lucy’s boyfriend, recalls she asked Kris the morning of the shooting.

“I have two other daughters who actually live with me, so I wouldn’t really care,” he responded.

Later that day, Kris, who had been drinking heavily, led her to his bedroom and opened fire 15 seconds later.

Lucy Harrison was told by her father he wouldn’t care if she was raped because he has two other daughters who actually live with him. Facebook

However, several things Kris told police don’t add up.

He had said he was standing next to a bed with his daughter when she was shot but a forensic sketch found that her body was found about seven feet away from the bed.

Kris told police he didn’t remember pulling the trigger but “must have done so in the process of picking it up.”

He also initially claimed to not have been drinking, but later admitted to being a recovered alcoholic who had relapsed and started drinking wine before breakfast on the day he shot his daughter.

Footage from a nearby 7-Eleven showed him buying two wine cartons about two and a half hours before the shooting and drinking from one outside the store; however, police never gave him a Breathalyzer or took a blood sample.

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“Once someone is lying to you about something as simple as whether you’ve been drinking or not, you’ve got to start questioning,” said Craig Miller, a former Dallas police detective. “We know guns don’t just go off. Somebody has to pull the trigger.”

Lucy’s parents have been divorced since she was two.

Coates, who also lives in England, flew to Texas last month to try and meet with prosecutors and police, but was turned away.

“I just wanted to sit with the investigators and with the DA,” Coates told Texas Monthly, “for them to look me in the eye and tell me how this investigation was rigorous and thorough.”

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