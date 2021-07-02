Mom Charged With Murder After Little Girl’s Body Found Locked in Hot Bedroom
Deadly Heat
A 5-year-old girl in Nevada died earlier this week after being locked inside a hot bedroom with her little sister—and their mother now faces a murder charge, police said. The younger sister, who is just 2 years old, survived, and was taken by Child Protective Services by police after they received a call on Monday evening. The two girls were reportedly locked inside the hot room with no air conditioning as a heatwave blisters the Pacific Northwest, bringing record-high temperatures soaring above 100 degrees. Sources said that the girls’ mother, 23-year-old Kemaya Darshay Taylor, was outside of a home in the Silverado Ranch area throwing rocks at cars and acting erratically. Along with the murder charge, Taylor, also faces two counts of felony child abuse. The child’s cause of death remains under investigation.