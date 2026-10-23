Mom Makes Jaw-Dropping Find at Beach She’s Visited for Years

A mom and son spending time together on the beach have made a startling, century-old find. Hannah Damon, director of outreach at Camp Amnicon Adventures and Retreats in Wisconsin, was at the camp’s beach on Lake Superior when they found the remains of the steam-powered tugboat A.H. Pitz. “We started seeing beams and cables, and this massive pipe, and it was like, ‘wait a minute, this is a shipwreck, this is a shipwreck,’” she told Fox News Digital. The 70-foot-long vessel was built in 1923 and abandoned 28 years later in 1951. She knew it was there, but had never caught a glimpse of it before. “I ran back to shore, and I got my camera, and I was like, ‘OK, you are not allowed to splash me. This is a really exciting discovery.’” Her footage shows the wreck through the water—a rare treat in typically murky waters due to the clay plain the southern shore of Lake Superior sits on. “I was actually just down back at the beach yesterday, and again, the water was calm, but it was murky again,” she said.
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