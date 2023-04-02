Mom of 11-Year-Old Says Bullying Drove Her to Suicide

The mother of an 11-year-old girl who died by suicide in her New Jersey middle school’s bathroom in February had complained to officials that she was being bullied just days before, her mother told NJ.com. “She herself had written numerous emails to the administration detailing the events, yet no one was ever questioned,” Elaina LoAlbo said of daughter Felicia. “They have swept under the rug, the bullying that she and so many other kids in that school have encountered and now they’re doing the same with this investigation.” School officials and prosecutors had no immediate comment to NJ.com.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.