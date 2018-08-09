Mom to Cop Who Tased 11-Year-Old Girl: Get a New Job

Charges have been dropped against an 11-year-old Ohio girl who was struck with a taser by an off-duty cop after she was suspected of shoplifting. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said Wednesday night that stunning the young girl who “posed no danger to the police” was wrong, and he urged prosecutors to drop the charges against her. She was initially charged with theft and obstruction of justice for the Monday night incident at a Kroger supermarket. Police say the officer suspected the girl was using a backpack to shoplift when he approached her—cops claim the girl then resisted and tried to flee before she was shocked with the stun gun. WKRC-TV says the girl’s mother wants the policy that led to the tasing changed. “I just wish that he would have thought of a different way of going about it other than tasing her,” said Donna Gowdy. “I know everybody probably be like, ‘Well, you know, she stole,’ or whatever, but that’s not the issue at this point. The issue is how he went about it.” She added: “If you can’t restrain these little kids, you need to find a different job.”
