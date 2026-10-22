EYESORE Monstrous Size of Trump’s Ballroom Revealed in New Video The superstructure is in place.

President Donald Trump’s massive ballroom has been laid bare in a brand-new bird’s-eye video.

The gargantuan structure was seen dwarfing the White House in a helicopter clip shared on X by the president’s deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino Jr.

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He said the footage of the boxy skeleton was taken from Marine One as Trump headed to Joint Base Andrews ahead of a flight to South Carolina, where he attended a rally upended by protest and violence on Wednesday.

The ballroom has been one of Trump's main pet projects. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The pet project has faced legal challenges and sparked uproar. Trump meanwhile has repeatedly claimed it will be a boon to the capital and the American people.

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He says it will provide a vital high-security entertainment facility for state visits and official ceremonies, including inaugurations.

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The $600 million construction will also include a drone port, which Trump says will act as a security “shield.”

“This is a shield that protects everything that’s inside, everything that’s on top,” he told reporters in front of the site in May, before claiming it would be the “safest building ever built, in my opinion.”

Clues about what the controversial 90,000-foot project will look like when it’s completed have been coming thick and fast.

Trump toured the site earlier this month, that time with White House communications adviser Margo Martin. “President @realDonaldTrump checks on the progress of the White House Ballroom construction,” she wrote on X as he inspected the concrete-heavy build.

The extension's boxy structure is in place. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The vast new structure was first claimed by the president to cost $100 million in February 2025. The price tag soon swelled to $250 million and has since increased sixfold from its starting point.

The historic East Wing of the White House was a casualty of the new development, and it was torn down in October last year. The project proceeded without approval from Congress.

Since then, the ballroom has faced several legal challenges, including one from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which managed to slow above-ground construction.

Trump's second White House tenure has been overshadowed by construction work. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

As the case moved through the courts, only work on the six-story underground bunker part of the ballroom was allowed to continue. It is replacing the Presidential Emergency Operations Center and also includes a military hospital and research facilities.

The entire project was thrown into question in August this year, when it was ruled by a federal judge that Trump didn’t have the power to unilaterally destroy parts of the White House without congressional approval.

The ball room has already faced significant hurdles in the courts. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

His rally at Clemson University in South Carolina turned bitter on Wednesday after he was interrupted nine times by protesters, culminating in one demonstrator being punched by a Trump supporter.

“That was great, man. Wow. Man, I loved that. I watched that,” Trump said, according to The Guardian. “That was incredible. Wow. That was unbelievable. Is everybody OK?

Trump is desperate to get the project over the line. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“Who’s the guy that threw that punch?” he continued. “You know, you reminded me of Evander, the real deal, Holyfield,” he said, referring to the former heavyweight boxer. Holyfield was present at the rally.

“You gotta give them credit. It takes courage to do that at a Trump rally,” he said. “He got whacked.”

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