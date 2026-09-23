CLIMB AND PUNISHMENT Iconic Mountain Trail Cracks Down on Hikers Over Gross Issue New rules aim to stop people from turning a scenic tour into a stomach-turning walk. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Officials have had enough of hikers defecating along a scenic mountain trail that leads from France into Italy and Switzerland. New rules for the route, proposed this week, would prohibit walkers from setting out to conquer Mont Blanc, Western Europe’s tallest mountain, unless they can show they’ve booked accommodation where they can relieve themselves, rather than in the wild. The proposals come as the number of people walking the 170km trail rocketed from 60,000 in 2022 to roughly 90,000 this summer alone. That increase has brought a slew of social media clips revealing the sheer amount of trash those hikers left behind. In one clip, a woman brandishes a bundle of soiled wet wipes as she laments finding “an astronomical amount of poo, toilet paper, and especially wipes.” Another shows mounds of trash crammed into a can at a refuge stop along the way. “I’m really disappointed and disgusted,” the person filming says. “Who do you think is going to take your trash in this place? No one.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register